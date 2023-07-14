Blue Note opens bourbon tasting room in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Blue Note Bourbon is opening its tasting room in Memphis.

The tasting room’s grand opening was held Friday, hoping to draw Memphians and tourists alike to sip the whiskey.

The new 550-square-foot location is located at 802 Royal Avenue in the New Chicago neighborhood.

The tasting room includes a bar and a lounge area, along with shelves stocked with bourbon and Blue Note merchandise for purchase.

Just past the tasting room is a production facility and bourbon barrel storage areas that visitors can tour and learn all about Blue Note.

