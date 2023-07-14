I-40 bridge closed due to investigation, said police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash on the Hernando Desoto Bridge on Friday morning.

The wreck occurred around 2 a.m. involving an 18-wheeler on I-40 heading into Arkansas.

The Hernando Desoto Bridge will be closed until further notice, said police.

MPD is diverting traffic to the I-55 bridge.

The lanes reopened for a brief moment to clear some of the traffic, but it is still closed due to the wreck.

It is unclear if anyone was injured in this wreck.

