12-year-old, 3 teens charged in Crodova carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 12-year-old is among four people arrested after a carjacking and a vehicle theft in Downtown Memphis on Wednesday morning.

A car was reported stolen just before 8:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Centric Hotel on Beale Street. That vehicle has not been located.

“Oh that’s crazy,” said Hyatt Centric hotel guest Christian Braker, “it’s [a] shame that a 12-year-old feels like that’s necessary to do that.”

One hour later, officers were called to a carjacking at Germantown Parkway and Woodchase Road.

Officers were told the victim was driving on Germantown Parkway when another car hit the rear of her vehicle.

Once the victim pulled over, two of the suspects got out of the car, displayed a gun, and demanded her Infiniti sedan.

“That’s an old trick,” said retired Shelby County Sheriff Deputy and author Mary Evans, “It may be new to some of the newer, young drivers you know but that’s an old trick. It’s not worth a $500 deductible or whatever you’re going to pay for that bump, I wouldn’t stop just to be honest,” said Evans.

Officers found the second stolen vehicle around 1 p.m. on Brantley Road and attempted a traffic stop.

After a pursuit, the four people inside abandoned the stolen car and left on foot.

All four were taken into custody; one was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

A 16-year-old male was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, carjacking, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and evading arrest on foot.

A 15-year-old male was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, carjacking, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, evading in an auto, evading arrest on foot, no driver’s license, and leaving the scene of an accident.

A 16-year-old male was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

A 12-year-old male was charged with carjacking and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

Memphis Police says there have been over 8,600 vehicles stolen in 2023,193 of them were carjackings.

However, carjackings are actually down compared to this time last year.

227 cars were taken by carjacking in 2022, compared to 193 so far this year.

