Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

10-year-old called police after deadly stabbing

10-year-old called police after stabbing
10-year-old called police after stabbing(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a woman who is accused of killing a man in Frayser.

Memphis police responded to a disturbance call around 1 a.m. on Mountain Terrance Street.

When police arrived, they found Russell Perkins with a stab wound to his chest and a large kitchen knife on the ground nearby.

Officers took Jeosha Jones, Russell’s girlfriend, in for questioning.

Jones said they argued that night about chores.

According to the affidavit, Jones picked up a large flat-screen TV and shoved it at Russell, telling him to make himself useful.

Jones told police the TV fell on the ground, and he fell back against the refrigerator causing a bottle and a large kitchen knife to fall to the ground.

Russell picked up the knife and she tried to grab it from him, said Jones.

They struggled back and forth over the knife until he was stabbed in the upper right chest, according to the documents.

Jones told a 10-year-old to call 911.

Her bond is set at $500,000.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Campbell Clinic to increase security at all locations in wake of fatal shooting
Larry Pickens (L) and Dr. Benjamin Mauck (R)
Police report gives new details on Collierville clinic shooting
Larry Pickens
Suspect warned about trespassing in another Campbell Clinic, police say
Lisa Marie Presley cause of death revealed
Lisa Marie Presley cause of death revealed
Police are searching for the following four suspects after a woman was injured in a shooting...
MPD searches for suspects after woman shot in Exxon parking lot

Latest News

Widely scattered showers and storms will push through into the mid-morning of Saturday before a...
Showers and storms will move off for the back half of our Friday
Tyre Nichols' brother previews upcoming Back2School Basketball Shootout
Tyre Nichols’ brother previews upcoming Back2School Basketball Shootout
Memphis Public Library to host Senior Health Fair
Memphis Public Library to host Senior Health Fair
Justin Johnson and Cornelius Smith
Trial date set for suspects in Young Dolph murder