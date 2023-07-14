10-year-old called police after deadly stabbing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police arrested a woman who is accused of killing a man in Frayser.

Memphis police responded to a disturbance call around 1 a.m. on Mountain Terrance Street.

When police arrived, they found Russell Perkins with a stab wound to his chest and a large kitchen knife on the ground nearby.

Officers took Jeosha Jones, Russell’s girlfriend, in for questioning.

Jones said they argued that night about chores.

According to the affidavit, Jones picked up a large flat-screen TV and shoved it at Russell, telling him to make himself useful.

Jones told police the TV fell on the ground, and he fell back against the refrigerator causing a bottle and a large kitchen knife to fall to the ground.

Russell picked up the knife and she tried to grab it from him, said Jones.

They struggled back and forth over the knife until he was stabbed in the upper right chest, according to the documents.

Jones told a 10-year-old to call 911.

Her bond is set at $500,000.

