1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-40

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Friday morning.

Officers responded to the three-vehicle crash at 1:50 a.m. on I-40 heading into Arkansas.

Police closed the Hernando Desoto Bridge for a few hours, which cause traffic.

The lanes reopened about three hours later.

