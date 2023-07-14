Advertise with Us
1 dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-40

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a multi-vehicle crash that left one person dead on Friday morning.

Officers responded to the three-vehicle crash at 1:50 a.m. on I-40 heading into Arkansas.

Police closed the Hernando Desoto Bridge for a few hours, which cause traffic.

The lanes reopened about three hours later.

