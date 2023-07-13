Wynne School District announces plans for new school year following the tornado aftermath

Advertise with Us
Wynne Schools announces plans for new school year following the tornado aftermath(KAIT)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (WMC) - Wynne School District released an official statement addressing the upcoming 2023-2024 school year following the powerful tornado that touched ground and caused serious damage to the school campuses.

According to Wynne School District, due to the tornado aftermath, the temporary site for Wynne High School will not be completed in time for the new school year.

Volunteers work to clear debris at Wynne High School after an EF3 tornado tore through the city...
Volunteers work to clear debris at Wynne High School after an EF3 tornado tore through the city on Friday, March 31.(Action News 5)

Thus, the new schedule and locations for Wynne High School are as follows:

  • Juniors and Seniors will attend classes on the High School Campus.
  • Freshmen and Sophomores will attend classes at the EACC Technical Center.

All students will be on campus for in-person learning from 8 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. Monday through Friday with a full schedule.

Wynne School District officials will continue to provide updates on the progress of the temporary campus site and will share more information about the long-term plans for the Wynne School District as it becomes available.

