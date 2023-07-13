Woman shoots through hotel window, nearly strikes a neighboring family, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged a woman who they say shot through a hotel window, putting the lives of those in the neighboring room at risk.

On July 11, 2023, police officers responded to a call regarding a disturbance at the Elite Hotel located on Summer Avenue.

According to police, Krysten Ford, 28, got into a verbal argument with a neighbor that turned physical after she pulled out a handgun.

Police say that the neighbor pulled out a knife in retaliation, leading to a tussle to retrieve the knife from her hand.

After the scuffle, Ford returned to the neighbor’s room, shooting through the front window of the hotel room.

Both the neighbor and her four children were still in the room at the time of the shooting.

Upon further investigation, Ford was taken into police custody.

She is now facing an aggravated assault charge.

