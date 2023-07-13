Advertise with Us
Suspect warned about trespassing in another Campbell Clinic, police say

Larry Pickens
Larry Pickens(MPD)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:15 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The man charged in the death of a Campbell Clinic surgeon was warned about trespassing at another clinic.

A week before the shooting in Collierville, Larry Pickens was asked to leave a Campbell Clinic in Germantown.

According to Germantown police, the staff at the clinic say Pickens was asking the doctors “unusual questions.”

Police say Pickens had left the property. He returned shortly, and police were called to the scene.

Germantown officers asked Pickens to leave and was warned of trespassing if he were to return.

Germantown police say there were no threats of violence made by Pickens.

Pickens is accused of killing Dr. Benjamin Mauck, a Memphis hand surgeon at the Campbell Clinic Collierville location on Tuesday.

