Suspect identified after fatal crash leaving 2 dead, multiple injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department identified the man accused of causing a fatal crash Wednesday.

Rodney Wooten, 22, is charged with aggravated assault, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, reckless endangerment, evading on foot (2x), carjacking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and aggravated burglary.

Around 12:30 pm, an officer traveling westbound on Cottonwood Road saw a vehicle make an illegal u-turn in front of him and accelerate away.

As the officer approached the intersection of Perkins and Cottonwood he saw that the driver of the stolen vehicle had been involved in a three-car crash at Perkins and American Way.

Police say Wooten ran from the crash scene and then carjacked a victim in the area of Thousand Oaks Boulevard and Showcase.

He left that scene in the stolen vehicle, ramming a squad car, said police.

Officers in the area initiated a pursuit.

He struck a vehicle at I-240 and Norris Road and a second vehicle at Millbranch Road and Shelby Drive said police.

Wooten allegedly fled from the carjacked vehicle in the Mill Creek Apartments where he was taken into custody.

He was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition from injuries he received in the crash.

