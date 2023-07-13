Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Powerball jackpot climbs to $875 million for Saturday after no winner in latest drawing

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the Wednesday, July 12, 2023, drawing. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)(AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The Powerball jackpot soared to an estimated $875 million after no winning ticket was sold for the latest drawing.

No ticket for Wednesday’s $750 million jackpot matched the white balls 23, 35, 45, 66, 67 and red Powerball 20.

The new jackpot for Saturday’s drawing is the third highest in the history of the game. Ticket buyers have a chance at either $875 million paid out in yearly increments or a $441.9 million one-time lump sum before taxes.

The game’s abysmal odds of 1 in 292.2 million are designed to build big prizes that draw more players. The largest Powerball jackpot was $2.04 billion Powerball last November.

The last time someone won the Powerball jackpot was April 19 for a top prize of nearly $253 million. Since then, no one has won the grand prize in the past 36 consecutive drawings.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Police: Patient shoots, kills orthopedic surgeon in Collierville clinic
Davonte Pack and Ja Morant
SCSO issues arrest warrant for Ja Morant’s best friend
Larry Pickens (L) and Dr. Benjamin Mauck (R)
Police report gives new details on Collierville clinic shooting
Larry Pickens
Collierville police identify clinic shooting suspect
Crash on I-240 near Norris Road
MPD: 2 dead, multiple injured after fatal crash, carjacking

Latest News

Storm clouds pass over downtown Chicago and the Bronzeville neighborhood of the city heading...
Illinois storm damage surveyed after multiple suspected tornadoes hit Chicago, suburbs
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
No deal on Hollywood actors contract; strike vote will be held Thursday morning
People seek shelter inside O'Hare airport after tornado reported
Unsold 2023 Gladiator pickup trucks sit in a long row at a Jeep dealership Sunday, June 18,...
US wholesale prices for June point to further easing of inflation pressures
Possible tornadoes spotted in Illinois