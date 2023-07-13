MPD searches for suspects after woman shot in Exxon parking lot
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a group of suspects accused of firing shots in an Exxon parking lot early Tuesday morning.
Police say a woman was struck in the gunfire and was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.
Officers responded to the scene at 1192 Jackson Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Surveillance video shows four armed men in the parking lot firing shots.
Police say the suspects took off in a black Kia Stinger with a drive-out tag.
No arrests have been made.
Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.
