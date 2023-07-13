Advertise with Us
MPD searches for suspects after woman shot in Exxon parking lot

Police are searching for the following four suspects after a woman was injured in a shooting...
Police are searching for the following four suspects after a woman was injured in a shooting outside an Exxon gas station on Tuesday.(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a group of suspects accused of firing shots in an Exxon parking lot early Tuesday morning.

Police say a woman was struck in the gunfire and was transported to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition.

Police are searching for four suspects and a black Kia Stinger with a drive-out tag after a...
Police are searching for four suspects and a black Kia Stinger with a drive-out tag after a woman was injured in a shooting outside an Exxon gas station on Tuesday.(Memphis Police Department)

Officers responded to the scene at 1192 Jackson Avenue around 1 a.m. Tuesday. Surveillance video shows four armed men in the parking lot firing shots.

Police say the suspects took off in a black Kia Stinger with a drive-out tag.

No arrests have been made.

Those with information are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Police say the suspects accused of shooting a woman in an Exxon gas station parking lot were...
Police say the suspects accused of shooting a woman in an Exxon gas station parking lot were driving a black Kia Stinger with a drive-out tag.(Memphis Police Department)

