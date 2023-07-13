Advertise with Us
MPD investigates liquor store burglary in Downtown Memphis

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a liquor store burglary in Downtown Memphis.

Quench Wine and Spirits located on South Second Street was burglarized on Thursday around 5:40 a.m.

The owner said she has voiced her concerns about safety in that area.

We are working to gather more information.

