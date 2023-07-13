Advertise with Us
MPD: 2 in critical condition after shooting on Builders Way

By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people in critical condition.

Around 3:09 p.m., police responded to a call regarding two individuals who had been shot and arrived at the Methodist South Hospital on Wesley Drive.

Both victims were in critical condition.

The victims were transported from Methodist South to another nearby hospital for recovery.

The shooting took place on Builders Way near Mable Drive.

