MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting on Clearbrook Street
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition.
Around 4:05 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a shooting on Clearbrook Street near Fairbrook Avenue.
When police arrived at the scene, they discovered one person had been shot.
The person was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
The suspect left the scene in a gray SUV.
Please call 901-528-CASH if you have any information.
