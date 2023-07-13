MPD: 1 in critical condition after shooting on Clearbrook Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition.

Around 4:05 p.m., police responded to a call regarding a shooting on Clearbrook Street near Fairbrook Avenue.

When police arrived at the scene, they discovered one person had been shot.

The person was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

The suspect left the scene in a gray SUV.

Please call 901-528-CASH if you have any information.

