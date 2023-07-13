Advertise with Us
Man charged after stolen car chase through Parkway Village leaving 2 dead

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department charged a man accused of causing a deadly car crash in Parkway Village.

Rodney Wooten, 22, is charged with aggravated assault, theft of property $10,000-$60,000, reckless endangerment, evading on foot (2x), carjacking, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and aggravated burglary.

An officer traveling westbound on Cottonwood Road saw a vehicle make an illegal u-turn in front of him and accelerate away on Wednesday around 12:30 p.m.

As the officer approached the intersection of Perkins and Cottonwood he saw that the driver of the stolen vehicle had been involved in a three-car crash at Perkins and American Way.

Crash on I-240 near Norris Road
Crash on I-240 near Norris Road(Action News 5)

Police say Wooten ran from the crash scene and then carjacked a victim in the area of Thousand Oaks Boulevard and Showcase.

He left that scene in the stolen vehicle, ramming a squad car, said police.

Officers in the area initiated a pursuit.

He struck a vehicle at I-240 and Norris Road and a second vehicle at Millbranch Road and Shelby Drive said police.

Wooten allegedly fled from the carjacked vehicle in the Mill Creek Apartments where he was taken into custody.

He was transported to Regional One in non-critical condition from injuries he received in the crash.

