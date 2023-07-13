Advertise with Us
Lisa Marie Presley cause of death revealed

Lisa Marie Presley cause of death revealed
Lisa Marie Presley cause of death revealed(Lance Murphey | AP)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The world mourned the death of Lisa Marie Presley, 54, earlier this year and her cause of death has officially been revealed.

According to an LA County medical examiner, Presley’s cause of death has officially been listed as a “small bowel obstruction.”

As previously reported, the death of Lisa Marie rocked the Mid-South and left many curious about her exact cause of death after it was reported that suffered a coronary attack.

Lisa Marie was the sole daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

