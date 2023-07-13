‘It’s written in the stars’; Halloran Centre celebrates the biggest talents in the Mid-South with Sidewalk of Stars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Halloran Centre for Performing Arts unveiled the first class of the Sidewalk of Stars - featuring some of Memphis’ most talented music legends.

The Former Vice President of Operations for Halloran Centre, Ron Jewell says, “The Halloran Centre opened 8 years ago and one of the things we wanted to do is feature a lot of local Memphis folks showcasing here on stage.”

The Sidewalks of Stars pays homage to some of the greatest to ever take the stage in the Mid-South.

Halloran Centre celebrates Mid-South legends with Sidewalk of Stars (Action News 5)

“These folks kind of represent the best of the best [that have] come through the Halloran Centre in the first eight years,” Jewell says.

For some, it was an honor that they couldn’t have imagined—to be named among musicians they look up to themselves.

Boo Mitchell says “They put mine next to Booker T. Jones, which is surreal because I never thought I would have an honor next to the great Booker T. [Jones].”

These greats weren’t just selected for their skills on stage. They also gave back to Bluff City.

It's written in the stars—Halloran Centre honors the Mid-South legends of music and more (Action News 5)

Star Recipient, Susan Mitchell said “It just was really a nice thing for Memphis musicians. I was really very honored by Ron Jewell and the Halloran and the Orpheum.”

While some of the other stars couldn’t put the feeling into words.

Keith Skyes says “It’s a funny feeling. You know that’s going to be there a lot longer than it wasn’t there. So it just makes you feel cool.”

The Oprehum will begin the selection next year for future star recipients.

The first induction class of sidewalk stars includes:

º A. J. Croce

º Boo Mitchell

º Booker T. Jones

º CeCe Winans

º Dennis Quaid

º Garry Goin

º Kathy Mattea

º Jimmy Webb

º J.D. Souther

º Keith Sykes

º Kirk Whalum

º Mark Edgar Stuart

º Marty Stuart

º Mary Wilson

º Max Weinberg

º Memphis Symphony Orchestra

º Nitty Gritty Dirt Band

º Pam Tillis

º Ray Parker Jr.

º Robert Moody

º Rodney Crowell

º Reba Russell

º Susan Marshall

º Suzy Bogguss

º The Bar-Kays

º Van Duren

º Vaneese Thomas and Carla Thomas

º Wendy Moten

º William Bell

