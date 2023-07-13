Hot and humid with isolated storm chances through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mix of sun and clouds through sunset with a hit or miss storm. Temperatures will hold in the 80s in most areas. Winds will be south at 5-15 mph. TONIGHT: Passing clouds. A stray downpour can’t be ruled out. Lows will be in the upper 70s. Winds will be southwest at 5 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms possible, especially in the morning or midday. Highs will be around 90. Winds will be southwest at 5-10 mph. A few showers or storms are possible Friday night, but not in all locations. Lows will be in the mid 70s.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with scattered showers or storms possible. Highs will remain around 90. A few showers or storms could linger into Saturday night.

SUNDAY: Clouds will give way to afternoon sun and it will be mostly dry in areas of west TN and northeast AR. There may be some lingering downpours in north MS. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s with lows in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: It will remain hot and humid next week with highs in the low to mid 90s. An isolated storm is possible Monday and Tuesday. Highs could surge into the mid to upper 90s Wednesday through Friday.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

