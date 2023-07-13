Friends, patients remember legacy of Dr. Ben Mauck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friends and patients of Dr. Benjamin Mauck say they’re remembering the orthopedic surgeon at Campbell Clinic as a healthcare hero.

“Ben was always the type to say, if somebody got hurt... somebody would be crying... ‘Hey, let me take a look at that,’” said Bart Barker, a childhood friend from Savannah, Tennessee.

Campbell Clinic confirmed that Dr. Mauck, a Memphis hand surgeon, was shot and killed by a patient at their clinic in Collierville on Tuesday.

Barker says this tragedy made him reflect on old memories.

“His house growing up was the place for no-rules pickup basketball,” he said.

Barker says back in high school, Mauck was voted “Most Likely to be Remembered.”

“How fitting is that? He made such an impact on so many people’s lives, and he was able to use his hands and his mind in a way that I really feel like God intended for him to use,” Barker said. “He loved being an orthopedic surgeon.”

Dr. Mauck was recently spotlighted in a local magazine for being a top doctor in Memphis.

His natural gifts and ability to care for his patients are what made him stand out.

Dr. Benjamin Mauck (Campbell Clinic)

“I heard so many good things about Dr. Mauck, so I was like, ‘Okay, I’m going to go with him,’” said a former patient of Dr. Mauck, Angela Hill.

Hill said she met Dr. Mauck last year when her son, born with two thumbs on one hand, needed a pediatric orthopedic surgeon to remove the extra finger.

“He definitely was a gentle giant. He was like a teddy bear. He was so nice. He really was. And by the way, he truly cared for my son, and just in my personal experience, you can tell that he loved his job,” said Hill.

The University of Tennessee Health Science Center (UTHSC), where Mauck graduated from, said everyone is shocked and saddened by this tragedy.

In a statement, UTHSC officials said in part:

“Dr. Mauck’s legacy will forever leave an indelible mark on the UTHSC College of Medicine, inspiring generations to come with his contributions to the field of orthopaedic surgery.”

