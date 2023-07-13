Family of Orthopedic Surgeon killed at clinic shooting releases statement

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two days after Orthopedic Surgeon, Dr. Benjamin Mauck was shot and killed at a Collierville medical clinic, Mauck’s family attorney, Blanchard E. Tual, released a statement on behalf the family:

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and support from throughout the Mid-South, along with the medical community around the globe. Our family is grateful for the kind words and stories that continue to be shared. These are a testament to the positive impact Ben made on his patients, his colleagues, and our community.

This week, a senseless act of violence took an incredible person from us. Ben was a surgeon, husband, father, son, brother, mentor, and friend. As we grieve this tragedy, our family is choosing to focus on the positive contributions Ben made to the world, personally and professionally.

Amid his professional contributions, Ben remained a family man, first and foremost. He and his wife cherished their beloved children and spent many special moments with family and friends.

Again, thank you for your support and outpouring of love. We appreciate the space to grieve privately and ask that you give us grace during this incredibly difficult time.”

The man accused of killing Mauck appeared in court Thursday morning. Larry Pickens, 29 is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $1.2 million.

Collierville Municipal Court Judge, Lee Ann Dobson told Pickens during his arraignment she wanted to give him time to hire an attorney. Judge Dobson says an attorney will appointed to Pickens at next court date if he doesn’t return with one.

Pickens is due back in court on July 20.

Friends, patients remember legacy of Dr. Ben Mauck as a healthcare hero and his natural gifts and ability to care for his patients are what made him stand out.

