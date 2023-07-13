Entergy Mississippi launches program to help low-income customers stay cool

DESOTO CO., Miss. (WMC) - This summer, Entergy Mississippi launched a series of measures through its “Beat the Heat” program focused on helping low-income customers and communities stay cool and pay their bills.

This year marks the 22nd year of the program, which provides bill payment assistance, fans, energy efficiency kits, and support from local community partners to help hundreds of residential customers.

Summer brings hot weather, and record temperature highs across Entergy’s service areas, resulting in higher energy usage. These challenging conditions can be stressful, and Entergy Mississippi is stepping up to help those most in need.

“Whether it’s working to provide bill payment assistance to low and moderate-income residents, distributing fans and energy efficiency kits, or weatherizing houses, we are committed to helping our customers in need,” said Haley Fisackerly, Entergy Mississippi president and CEO. “We recognize the economic challenges our communities are facing, and we are doing everything we can to help them prepare for the summer heat and manage their Entergy bills.”

In response to these challenges, Entergy Mississippi is equipping residential customers with information and tools to reduce the impact of high summer temperatures and increased energy usage, including partnering with community action agencies to:

Commit more than $520,000 to The Power to Care program, which provides bill assistance to older adults and customers with disabilities.

Sponsor community cooling centers for customers in Hinds and Sunflower counties.

Purchase air conditioning units and fans for customers in the Mississippi Delta and Desoto, Amite, Pike, Walthall, and Wilkinson counties.

Sponsor water activities for children in DeSoto County.

Commit $1 million to distribute free energy efficiency kits to customers.

For more information about Entergy Mississippi’s “Beat the Heat” program, visit www.entergy.com/answers.

