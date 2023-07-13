Advertise with Us
DeSoto County man sentenced to 17 years for child sex crimes

Desoto man sentenced to 17 years after distributing child sex abuse materials
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
DESOTO COUNTY, Miss. (WMC) - A DeSoto County man has been sentenced to 17 years in prison after distributing illegal child sex materials.

According to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department, Jesse Winters was in possession of materials that displayed child sex abuse acts.

He also distributed these materials to others in addition to his personal ownership.

DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office Detectives in the Internet Crimes Against Children Division collected and stored the evidence against Winters.

The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department also worked in tandem with Homeland Security to help convict Winters.

