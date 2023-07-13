Covington police: Stolen car’s plate leads to arrest of 3 shooting suspects

COVINGTON, Tenn. (WMC) - Two teenagers and a Covington man have been arrested and charged after a ping from a license plate reader led police to the suspects in a shooting investigation.

On Monday, July 10, a license plate reader notified Covington police that it detected a stolen vehicle.

Officers searched for the stolen car and found it in the Mapco parking lot off Highway 51 South.

Police then initiated a traffic stop. Two suspects attempted to flee but were captured.

The driver was identified as a 17-year-old boy from Memphis. The passenger was identified as a 16-year-old boy from Jackson, Tennessee.

Police say the vehicle was reported stolen earlier in the day.

Both teens were cited to the Tipton County Juvenile Court and released to their parents.

During the investigation, detectives recovered evidence that the 17-year-old driver was involved in a shooting two days prior at Broadmeadow Place Apartments.

After examining evidence, Covington police say he and another 17-year-old were identified as suspects in the July 8 shooting.

Both teens and their parents were brought in for questioning. According to police, both boys admitted to their roles in the shooting and provided police with information about a third shooting suspect, Thomas Williams, 26, of Covington, who was consequently brought in for questioning and also admitted to his role in the shooting.

Thomas Williams, 26 (Covington Police Department)

Williams was transported to the Tipton County Jail and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The 17-year-old who was tied to both cases was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment, being a juvenile in possession of a firearm, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

The 17-year-old involved solely in the shooting was charged with facilitation of a felony and being a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

Detectives recovered weapons and ammunition from these cases.

Both teens were transported to the Dyersburg Juvenile Facility and are set to appear in Juvenile Court on Friday.

Williams is being held on a $10,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Aug. 29.

“This is an example of great police work with the patrol division in locating the stolen vehicle,” said Covington Police Chief Donna Turner. “I commend the detectives who not only investigated the stolen vehicle incident, but because of the thorough investigation, it exposed other crimes that the trio are allegedly involved in.”

Those with more information about either of these cases are asked to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 901-475-1261.

Tips can also be sent through the Covington Police Department Facebook messenger or the City of Covington website.

