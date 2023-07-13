Collierville shooting suspect appears in court

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Larry Pickens, the man accused of shooting a doctor at Campbell Clinic in Collierville, appeared in court for the first time Thursday.

Pickens told the Collierville town judge he was “not sure” when she asked if he would be able to post that $1.2 million bond.

He gave the same response when she asked if he’d be able to hire an attorney--he wasn’t sure.

Pickens is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault for the death of Dr. Benjamin Mauck.

Mauck was an orthopedic surgeon at Campbell Clinic in Collierville, specializing in hand, wrist and elbow surgery.

Friends and patients of Dr. Benjamin Mauck say they remember the orthopedic surgeon at Campbell Clinic as a healthcare hero.

Pickens was reportedly a patient at the clinic, and police say the shooting was targeted.

“We’re getting a clearer picture, but we don’t have a motive,” Collierville police chief Dale Lane said. “Our detectives are continuing to interview witnesses, employees. We’re continuing to reach out to our partners, other law enforcement partners where there are other Campbell Clinics to see if we can develop a timeline.”

Pickens will be back in Collierville Court next Thursday.

The judge presiding over this case says if he does not have an attorney hired by then, one will be appointed to him.

Meanwhile, all Campbell Clinic locations except for the Collierville location are open this morning.

Attorneys Blanchard Tual released a statement Thursday morning on behalf of the Mauck Family:

Thank you for the outpouring of love and support from throughout the Mid-South, along with the medical community around the globe. Our family is grateful for the kind words and stories that continue to be shared. These are a testament to the positive impact Ben made on his patients, his colleagues, and our community. This week, a senseless act of violence took an incredible person from us. Ben was a surgeon, husband, father, son, brother, mentor, and friend. As we grieve this tragedy, our family is choosing to focus on the positive contributions Ben made to the world, personally and professionally. Amid his professional contributions, Ben remained a family man, first and foremost. He and his wife cherished their beloved children and spent many special moments with family and friends. Again, thank you for your support and outpouring of love. We appreciate the space to grieve privately and ask that you give us grace during this incredibly difficult time.

