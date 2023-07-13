Bluff City Life: Wed., 28 June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Black Farmers’ Advocacy As Blue Oval City Develops

Black farmers, not giving up on their land. How they’re coming together to keep thriving as big corps move in.

Thomas Burrell | President of The Black Farmers & Agriculturalist

Queens Competing For Miss Tennessee’s Teen

They’re going for the crown. Meet the Memphis queens, taking their talents to the Miss Tennessee pageant.

Kelsey Cox | Miss Franklin County Teen

4th Of July Discount & Deals

Before the fireworks, before firing up the grill, Kroger has deals and ideas to make your Fourth of July pop!

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Central Gardens July 4th Parade

Taking the celebration to the street! See how Central Gardens is partying on the 4th of July.

Mark Fleischer | Past President of Central Gardens Association

Incredible Shows Coming To Heindl Center

Look no further for your fall entertainment! We’re going through the lineup at Heindl Center for the Performing Arts this Northwest Wednesday!

Kerry Goff | Director of the Heindl Center For The Performing Arts

Sponsored by Northwest Mississippi Community College

Gods Of Memphis 2023 E-Sports Competition

We preview an extraordinary e-sports event in the Bluff City.

TJ Dobbins, Jr. | Negative Edge Gaming Events

Michael Gaines | Negative Edge Gaming Events

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

