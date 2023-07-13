Bluff City Life: Wed., 28 June
Black Farmers’ Advocacy As Blue Oval City Develops
Black farmers, not giving up on their land. How they’re coming together to keep thriving as big corps move in.
Thomas Burrell | President of The Black Farmers & Agriculturalist
Queens Competing For Miss Tennessee’s Teen
They’re going for the crown. Meet the Memphis queens, taking their talents to the Miss Tennessee pageant.
Kelsey Cox | Miss Franklin County Teen
Before the fireworks, before firing up the grill, Kroger has deals and ideas to make your Fourth of July pop!
Central Gardens July 4th Parade
Taking the celebration to the street! See how Central Gardens is partying on the 4th of July.
Mark Fleischer | Past President of Central Gardens Association
Incredible Shows Coming To Heindl Center
Look no further for your fall entertainment! We’re going through the lineup at Heindl Center for the Performing Arts this Northwest Wednesday!
Kerry Goff | Director of the Heindl Center For The Performing Arts
Gods Of Memphis 2023 E-Sports Competition
We preview an extraordinary e-sports event in the Bluff City.
TJ Dobbins, Jr. | Negative Edge Gaming Events
Michael Gaines | Negative Edge Gaming Events
