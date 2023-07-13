Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life Special: Celebrating Gina’s Birthday!

Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
By Aminah Ricard
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Celebrating 58 Years Of Live: Happy Birthday Gina pt. 1

Catch up with Gina for another year around the sun! Her bestie is here to share in this special day!

Tamara Moore-Butler | Gina’s Best Friend | IG: @tamtamrox

Birthday Drinks For The Birthday Girl

The Bossy Bartender is pouring up drinks. Her birthday cocktail is one you’ll want at your next party.

Mandi Clayton | Owner of The Bossy Bartender

Getting Glam: Birthday Photoshoot Reveal

Lights, camera, action! Gina’s getting glammed up for a special shoot with Greenhouse Beauty Lounge.

Greenhouse Beauty Lounge

Recipe Remix: Rasta Pasta With Shrimp

Don’t let his age fool you! This kid’s food is catching attention around Memphis. See his take on Rasta pasta.

Amir Chavez-Asforis | Young Chef at TruBros Juice Bar & Grill

Craft Chocolates With A Special Buzz

What’s a party without sweets? See what nationally known chocolatier Phillip Ashley is bringing.

Phillip Ashley Rix | Award-Winning Chocolatier at Phillip Ashley Chocolates

Ronald Kent | Special Event Manager with Miller Coors

Baking Hope & Inspiration Into Every Birthday Cake

Get a slice of Gina’s birthday cake -- it’s time to dig in on another year of blessings!!

Katrina Waller | Owner of Kat’s Kreations

Celebrating 58 Years Of Life: Happy Birthday Gina pt. 2

Gina and her bestie have some birthday fun and relive some of their favorite moments together!

Tamara Moore-Butler | Gina’s Best Friend | IG: @tamtamrox

Sponsored by Social Couture Events

Sponsored by CH By Candace Hardaway

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

