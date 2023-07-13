Bluff City Life Special: Celebrating Gina’s Birthday!
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Celebrating 58 Years Of Live: Happy Birthday Gina pt. 1
Catch up with Gina for another year around the sun! Her bestie is here to share in this special day!
Tamara Moore-Butler | Gina’s Best Friend | IG: @tamtamrox
Birthday Drinks For The Birthday Girl
The Bossy Bartender is pouring up drinks. Her birthday cocktail is one you’ll want at your next party.
Mandi Clayton | Owner of The Bossy Bartender
Getting Glam: Birthday Photoshoot Reveal
Lights, camera, action! Gina’s getting glammed up for a special shoot with Greenhouse Beauty Lounge.
Recipe Remix: Rasta Pasta With Shrimp
Don’t let his age fool you! This kid’s food is catching attention around Memphis. See his take on Rasta pasta.
Amir Chavez-Asforis | Young Chef at TruBros Juice Bar & Grill
Craft Chocolates With A Special Buzz
What’s a party without sweets? See what nationally known chocolatier Phillip Ashley is bringing.
Phillip Ashley Rix | Award-Winning Chocolatier at Phillip Ashley Chocolates
Ronald Kent | Special Event Manager with Miller Coors
Baking Hope & Inspiration Into Every Birthday Cake
Get a slice of Gina’s birthday cake -- it’s time to dig in on another year of blessings!!
Katrina Waller | Owner of Kat’s Kreations
Celebrating 58 Years Of Life: Happy Birthday Gina pt. 2
Gina and her bestie have some birthday fun and relive some of their favorite moments together!
Tamara Moore-Butler | Gina’s Best Friend | IG: @tamtamrox
Sponsored by Social Couture Events
Sponsored by CH By Candace Hardaway
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
