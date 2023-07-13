Bluff City Life: Fri., 23 June

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:

Bluff City Life Feature: Inside The Heat Benefits From Infrared Workouts

Turning up the heat to transform your workouts! It’s time to go inside a boutique gym for an infrared experience!

Hotworx - Edge District

4th Annual Craft Food & Wine Festival

Feast your eyes on this VIP chef, showing us how to graze the choicest treats at the Craft Food & Wine Fest!

Cristina McCarter | Owner of Feast & Graze; Event Organizer of the Craft Food & Wine Festival | IG: @craftfoodwinefestival

Ken Hall | Special Events Manager at Church Health

Sponsored by The Kroger Co.

Bluff City Life Feature: The Steps Of Latin Dance From Salsa To Bachata

A passion to move, from salsa to bachata! step, glide, and spin into the soul of Latin dance history!

Edward Mendez | General Manager of Rumba Room & Director at Salsa Memphis

The Legacy Of Zora Neale Hurston On-Stage

A new play dedicated to the legacy of Zora Neale Hurston is back on-stage. We learn all about this passion project.

Ann Perry Wallace | Writer of “Live Rich Die Poor”

Meeting Children’s Needs & Fostering Hope pt. 1

Fostering hope for children in need -- what it takes to be their support, stepping in during their time of need.

Wallace Moore | Recruiter & Training Supervisor at Meritan Tennessee

Donnell Jefferson | Foster Parent with Meritan Tennessee

Sponsored by Meritan Tennessee

Meeting Children’s Needs & Fostering Hope pt. 2

There are hundreds of little ones out there who need a home. We’re talking about foster care and how you can become a parent.

Wallace Moore | Recruiter & Training Supervisor at Meritan Tennessee

Donnell Jefferson | Foster Parent with Meritan Tennessee

Sponsored by Meritan Tennessee

Rise To Resources For Older Adults

The gift of transportation. See who is helping the elderly run their most important errands and how to participate in the program!

Courtney McNeal | Innovate Memphis

Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s

Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.