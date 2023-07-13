Bluff City Life: Fri., 23 June
Bluff City Life, weekdays at noon. Here’s what’s in today’s show.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Here’s what’s in today’s show:
Bluff City Life Feature: Inside The Heat Benefits From Infrared Workouts
Turning up the heat to transform your workouts! It’s time to go inside a boutique gym for an infrared experience!
4th Annual Craft Food & Wine Festival
Feast your eyes on this VIP chef, showing us how to graze the choicest treats at the Craft Food & Wine Fest!
Cristina McCarter | Owner of Feast & Graze; Event Organizer of the Craft Food & Wine Festival | IG: @craftfoodwinefestival
Ken Hall | Special Events Manager at Church Health
Sponsored by The Kroger Co.
Bluff City Life Feature: The Steps Of Latin Dance From Salsa To Bachata
A passion to move, from salsa to bachata! step, glide, and spin into the soul of Latin dance history!
Edward Mendez | General Manager of Rumba Room & Director at Salsa Memphis
The Legacy Of Zora Neale Hurston On-Stage
A new play dedicated to the legacy of Zora Neale Hurston is back on-stage. We learn all about this passion project.
Ann Perry Wallace | Writer of “Live Rich Die Poor”
Meeting Children’s Needs & Fostering Hope pt. 1
Fostering hope for children in need -- what it takes to be their support, stepping in during their time of need.
Wallace Moore | Recruiter & Training Supervisor at Meritan Tennessee
Donnell Jefferson | Foster Parent with Meritan Tennessee
Sponsored by Meritan Tennessee
Meeting Children’s Needs & Fostering Hope pt. 2
There are hundreds of little ones out there who need a home. We’re talking about foster care and how you can become a parent.
Wallace Moore | Recruiter & Training Supervisor at Meritan Tennessee
Donnell Jefferson | Foster Parent with Meritan Tennessee
Sponsored by Meritan Tennessee
Rise To Resources For Older Adults
The gift of transportation. See who is helping the elderly run their most important errands and how to participate in the program!
Courtney McNeal | Innovate Memphis
Match her style: Gina Neely’s wardrobe is sponsored by Dillard’s
Set Décor Sponsor: B.Designs Interior Stylings
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.