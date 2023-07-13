‘Basketball is hot in Memphis’: Ice Cube brings BIG 3 league to Bluff City

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The BIG 3 Basketball League is coming to Memphis this weekend.

Rapper, Actor, Producer and now-league owner Ice Cube says he’s excited to be bringing the game to the Bluff City, something he says has been a long time coming.

“I’m really excited because I know Memphis loves good entertainment and I know the BIG 3 is going to be right up the people’s ally,” Ice Cube said.

The new league is taking its game to a new city as the BIG 3 kicks off week four in the Bluff City.

Ice Cube’s BIG 3 Basketball League has been growing in popularity since it started in 2017.

It’s taken some time, but Cube says he’s excited to be bringing the game to a city with so much talent on and off the court.

“We know that basketball is hot in Memphis, especially with Ja Morant and the team,” he said.

Ice Cube says the BIG 3 is about much more than basketball, and as he honors the 50-year anniversary of hip-hop music, Cube says basketball and hip-hop is where the culture intersects.

“Like macaroni and cheese, they go together you know,” he said. “Basketball without music is just a sport, and when you add the music and entertainment it becomes a spectacle.”

It’s a culture Cube’s been a part of for decades.

Now, the hip-hop icon is tackling the entertainment industry from a new lens as founder of the BIG 3.

Memphians can expect to see some familiar faces too.

“We bringing back Tony Allen so it’s been cool,” Cube said. “NLE Choppa has done a lot of our games, and I think he just challenged me to a 4-point shoot-out, so I’m going to have to hurt his feelings on that, but for the most part it’s been a town we’ve been trying to get to and thank God we’re able to come on Saturday.”

The rules are a little different, and the trash-talking is a little more tough, but Cube says it’s a game with guys who play hard and have fun.

“You know, I did this for you--for everybody to have something that’s cool,” Cube said “This is for sports fans, something cool in the summer so we don’t have to be stuck with you know the same old same old.”

You can catch 6 games for the price of one this weekend at FedExForum.

Tickets are on sale now through Ticketmaster.

Tip-off is at 2 p.m.

