Another hot afternoon with showers and storms for the end of the week into the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A steamy afternoon is on tap with highs only reaching the low 90s but ‘feels like’ values could get up to around 100 for parts of the Mid-South. After showers passed through this morning, we should see gradual clearing into the afternoon which will aid into the warmer conditions. A stray shower or storms could pop up into the later afternoon and early evening. Showers and storms do return for our Friday that could pack a punch.

TONIGHT: Another warm night ahead with lows reaching the mid to upper 70s. A few stray showers or storms are possible into the evening but most will stay dry especially as we head overnight. Winds will be South from 5 to 10 mph.

FRIDAY: Another batch of showers and storms will push through during the day along with a weak front moving closer to the Mid-South. The timing will be mid morning into the afternoon. These storms could be on the stronger side at times bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds. Highs will be in the upper 80s, low 90s and if clouds push apart early enough to allow some sunshine, it will be muggy, and humid once again for the afternoon. Winds will be in South 5 to 10.

WEEKEND FORECAST: Showers and storms are once again likely for the early morning hours of Saturday with scattered storms possible throughout the day. Highs will top off near 90 for the afternoon. Sunday is looking to be the drier day with highs in the lower 90s but a stray shower can’t be ruled out. Muggy conditions will prevail for both afternoons with heat index values reaching to the upper 90s possibly touching 100.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

