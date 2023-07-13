2 injured during car crash on I-240, lanes blocked

Advertise with Us
By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A car crash left two people injured on I-240, according to Memphis Fire Department dispatch.

The call came in at 8:48 a.m. on Thursday.

Two northbound lanes are blocked off near Union Avenue.

One passenger was taken to Le Bonheur Hospital and the other is still on the scene, said dispatch.

The mile marker is reportedly 30mph.

We are working to gather more information.

