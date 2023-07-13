12-year-old, 3 teens charged in carjacking, downtown theft

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 12-year-old is among four people arrested after a carjacking and a vehicle theft in Downtown Memphis on Wednesday morning.

A car was reported stolen just before 8:30 a.m. at the Hyatt Centric Hotel on Beale Street. That vehicle has not been located.

One hour later, officers were called to a carjacking at Germantown Parkway and Woodchase Road.

Officers were told the victim was driving on Germantown Parkway when another car hit the rear of her vehicle.

The two cars pulled over, and the driver who was hit was robbed of her vehicle at gunpoint.

Officers found the second stolen vehicle around 1 p.m. on Brantley Road and attempted a traffic stop.

After a pursuit, the four people inside abandoned the stolen car and left on foot.

All four were taken into custody; one was taken to the hospital with non-critical injuries.

A 16-year-old male was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, carjacking, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, and evading arrest on foot.

A 15-year-old male was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, carjacking, employment of a firearm during a dangerous felony, evading in an auto, evading arrest on foot, no driver’s license, and leaving the scene of an accident.

A 16-year-old male was charged with theft of property $10,000-$60,000, carjacking, employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

A 12-year-old male was charged with carjacking and employment of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.

