Your First Alert to the return of some serious heat and humidity

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warm front will move north across the Mid-South tomorrow ushering in a surge of heat and Gulf moisture. This will combine to push temperatures well into the 90s and allow “feels like” temperatures to hover around 105 to 115 during the afternoon hours. Fortunately, rain chances will also increase, but will be limited to isolated to widely scattered downpours.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated afternoon t’storms, a breezy Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures near 90.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an evening shower along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with isolated afternoon and evening showers or storm, highs in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms along with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms along with high temperatures again in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of an shower or storm along with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s Tuesday will be partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers or storms and high temperatures in the mid 90s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

