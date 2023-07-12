Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Your First Alert to the return of some serious heat and humidity

By Ron Childers
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:30 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A warm front will move north across the Mid-South tomorrow ushering in a surge of heat and Gulf moisture. This will combine to push temperatures well into the 90s and allow “feels like” temperatures to hover around 105 to 115 during the afternoon hours. Fortunately, rain chances will also increase, but will be limited to isolated to widely scattered downpours.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Southeast wind and overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy with isolated afternoon t’storms, a breezy Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH, and high temperatures near 90.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a slight chance of an evening shower along with a Southwest wind at 5 to 10 MPH and lows in the mid 70s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with isolated afternoon and evening showers or storm, highs in the mid 90s, and overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s. Friday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms along with afternoon highs in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms along with high temperatures again in the mid 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s. Sunday will be partly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, highs in the lower 90s, and lows in the mid 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with a chance of an shower or storm along with afternoon highs in the lower 90s and overnight lows in the mid 70s Tuesday will be partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers or storms and high temperatures in the mid 90s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police at Campbell Clinic in Collierville
Patient shoots, kills orthopedic surgeon in Collierville
Davonte Pack and Ja Morant
SCSO issues arrest warrant for Ja Morant’s best friend
Mark Lesure
Fraternity brothers remember retired MPD officer found dead at Memphis home as ‘man of perseverance’
Jessie Dotson
Supreme Court rules against ‘Lester Street Killer’ over post-conviction relief
David Antwan Lee, 24
MPD: Suspect accused of fatally shooting teen during funeral procession shot, killed

Latest News

MPD tells city council more officers will reduce response times
MPD tells city council more officers will reduce response times
MPD tells city council more officers will reduce response times
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-July 11, 2023
Police at Campbell Clinic in Collierville
Patient shoots, kills orthopedic surgeon in Collierville