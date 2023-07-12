Woman charged for robbing retired MPD officer, said police

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police arrested a woman accused of robbing a retired Memphis Police Officer who was found dead on Sunday.

Shuntae Daniels is charged with aggravated burglary, theft of property, identity theft, and illegal computer access.

Officers responded to a man-down call at 8:00 a.m. on the 4200 block of Falcon Street.

The victim was found and pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, surveillance video showed a woman arriving with the victim Mark Lesure at his home on July 9.

The affidavit states Daniels and Lesure had an argument.

Daniels demanded gas money for travel, so Lesure went into the house and retrieved $10.

As he walked out he collapsed near his car, said police.

Daniels went inside his home and took Lesure’s cell phone and wallet containing $100, according to the affidavit.

The affidavit states Daniels walked back to the victim, went through his pockets, and took the $10 on the ground.

The suspect said she used Lesure’s phone to send herself 1,500 over several $200 transactions until the account limited route.

Daniels also said she spent the money on shoes, hair, and nails.

It is unclear how Lesure died.

