Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Suspect arrested in connection with teen’s death

Moses Black, Jr. faces one count of manslaughter and two counts of endangering the welfare of a...
Moses Black, Jr. faces one count of manslaughter and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.(Osceola Police Department)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested an 18-year-old Osceola man in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

Moses Black, Jr. faces one count of manslaughter and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

The charges stem from an incident on Thursday, June 29.

According to a news release from the Osceola Police Department, officers were called to a home on Nickerson Street around 10:13 p.m. regarding a person shot in the head.

Officers performed life-saving measures until an ambulance took the victim to South Mississippi County Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

While questioning several others on the scene, detectives identified Black as the suspect.

Police arrested Black on July 6 on an arrest warrant.

He is currently free on a $75,000 bond, awaiting his next appearance in court.

Osceola police did not identify the victim due to his age.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Police: Patient shoots, kills orthopedic surgeon in Collierville clinic
Davonte Pack and Ja Morant
SCSO issues arrest warrant for Ja Morant’s best friend
Larry Pickens
Collierville police identify clinic shooting suspect
The scene outside the Collierville Kroger
Fire breaks out inside Collierville Kroger, store closed as firefighters investigate
Mark Lesure
Fraternity brothers remember retired MPD officer found dead at Memphis home as ‘man of perseverance’

Latest News

Report provides eyewitness account inside Campbell Clinic exam room
Small victory for Ja Morant’s legal team in lawsuit against him
Two people dead following high-speed crash; driver taken into custody, transported to hospital
Friends, patients remember legacy of Dr. Ben Mauck
Police are searching for the following four suspects after a woman was injured in a shooting...
MPD searches for suspects after woman shot in Exxon parking lot