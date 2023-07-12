Suspect arrested in connection with teen’s death

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) - Police arrested an 18-year-old Osceola man in connection with the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy.

Moses Black, Jr. faces one count of manslaughter and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

The charges stem from an incident on Thursday, June 29.

According to a news release from the Osceola Police Department, officers were called to a home on Nickerson Street around 10:13 p.m. regarding a person shot in the head.

Officers performed life-saving measures until an ambulance took the victim to South Mississippi County Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

While questioning several others on the scene, detectives identified Black as the suspect.

Police arrested Black on July 6 on an arrest warrant.

He is currently free on a $75,000 bond, awaiting his next appearance in court.

Osceola police did not identify the victim due to his age.

