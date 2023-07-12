Sun, clouds and a few storms here or there through the weekend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly cloudy, hot and humid through the evening with a passing shower or storm, mainly in northeast MS or near Selmer TN. Temperatures will hold in the 80s through sunset. Winds will be southwest at 10-15 mph.

TONIGHT: A storm or two can’t be ruled out, but most areas will stay dry with passing clouds and lows in the mid to upper 70s.

THURSDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with hit or miss storm and highs in the mid 90s. A Heat advisory is in effect for eastern AR into extreme northwest MS and west TN including Memphis. Heat indices will likely hit 100-105 at times. Winds will be south at 5-10 mph. Lows will be in the upper 70s Thursday night.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a few storms possible. Highs will be in the low to mid 90s.

WEEKEND: More of the same with sun, clouds and isolated storm chances both days. Highs will be in the low 90s with lows in the 70s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.