Small victory for Ja Morant’s legal team in lawsuit against him

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County Circuit Court judge ruled in favor of Ja Morant’s legal team Wednesday, in three arguments they’re using to work to dismiss the civil lawsuit against Morant.

Morant is being sued by a teen, Joshua Holloway, who said he was attacked by Morant during a pickup basketball game at Morant’s house in July 2022.

Morant’s lawyers argue he was acting in self-defense, specifically under the Stand Your Ground Law, that allows someone to use force in some situations.

The legal team for the teen suing Morant argues the law does not apply to this incident.

The Tennessee Attorney General has been called into this case to argue to constitutionality of the law, as Holloway’s team argues it is not constitutional.

Wednesday in court, a Shelby County judge sided with Morant’s lawyers on their arguments that allow them to move forward with their self-defense claim.

A few more court hearings are scheduled before the judge will decide to dismiss the case or not.

“One thing I do know as a trial attorney is that you never know what’s going to come up, but you have to be prepared for it,” said Attorney Rebecca Adelman who represents Holloway.

Morant’s legal team declined an interview after Wednesday’s court hearing but told us they are, “pleased with today’s results.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.