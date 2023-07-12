Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Small victory for Ja Morant’s legal team in lawsuit against him

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA...
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) brings the ball up court in the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)(Brandon Dill | AP)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Shelby County Circuit Court judge ruled in favor of Ja Morant’s legal team Wednesday, in three arguments they’re using to work to dismiss the civil lawsuit against Morant.

Morant is being sued by a teen, Joshua Holloway, who said he was attacked by Morant during a pickup basketball game at Morant’s house in July 2022.

Morant’s lawyers argue he was acting in self-defense, specifically under the Stand Your Ground Law, that allows someone to use force in some situations.

The legal team for the teen suing Morant argues the law does not apply to this incident.

The Tennessee Attorney General has been called into this case to argue to constitutionality of the law, as Holloway’s team argues it is not constitutional.

Wednesday in court, a Shelby County judge sided with Morant’s lawyers on their arguments that allow them to move forward with their self-defense claim.

A few more court hearings are scheduled before the judge will decide to dismiss the case or not.

“One thing I do know as a trial attorney is that you never know what’s going to come up, but you have to be prepared for it,” said Attorney Rebecca Adelman who represents Holloway.

Morant’s legal team declined an interview after Wednesday’s court hearing but told us they are, “pleased with today’s results.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Police: Patient shoots, kills orthopedic surgeon in Collierville clinic
Davonte Pack and Ja Morant
SCSO issues arrest warrant for Ja Morant’s best friend
The scene outside the Collierville Kroger
Fire breaks out inside Collierville Kroger, store closed as firefighters investigate
Mark Lesure
Fraternity brothers remember retired MPD officer found dead at Memphis home as ‘man of perseverance’
Khattabi Dardour, 55
Mississippi man charged with driving drunk, hitting 4 pedestrians in Memphis

Latest News

Larry Pickens
Collierville police identify clinic shooting suspect
DeSoto County Dream Center backpack giveaway event in 2022
DeSoto County Dream Center to host Backpack Giveaway 2023 event
Binghampton youth serving their own community
Binghampton youth spends summer serving their community
The Hospitality Hub is opening a cooling center on Wednesday.
Hospitality Hub to open emergency cooling center