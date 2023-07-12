Shelby County Commission to name temporary MSCS Vice Chair

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioners plan to name a temporary replacement for former MSCS Vice Chair Sheleah Harris on Wednesday.

Nine people have applied to serve as interim District 5 Chair after Harris resigned last month in the middle of a board meeting.

Harris was on the board for three years but said she couldn’t continue with what she considered corruption and ignorance within the district.

“At this point, this is my last board meeting. This is the highest level of ignorance I have ever been part of, and for my own health, I just can’t be part of it anymore,” said Harris.

The resignation came after several meetings of back-and-forth between board members, community members, and the firm hired by the board to hire the next superintendent of the district.

Originally, the board had plans to have a superintendent hired and in place by the first of June, but board members couldn’t agree on the desired qualifications for candidates.

Harris said several people within the district allegedly benefitted from contracts and relationships within the district.

She claimed the superintendent search was manipulated and also said there is no accountability for how some district funding is spent.

Harris did not provide proof of any of her claims.

Interim superintendent, Toni Williams, said the claims were not true.

The person appointed on Wednesday by Shelby County Commissioners will serve until someone is elected at the Shelby County general election in August 2024.

