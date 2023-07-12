Police report gives new details on Collierville clinic shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A newly-released police report gives more details on a deadly shooting inside a health care clinic in Collierville.

Dr. Benjamin Mauck was killed in the shooting Tuesday afternoon inside Campbell Clinic. Police say Larry Pickens shot and killed him inside an exam room.

Police arrived at the clinic just after 2 p.m., where a witness told them a patient was being treated by Mauck when he removed a pistol and fired three rounds, killing the doctor.

Police found Mauck with a gunshot wound in his neck, another in his chest and a third in his upper abdomen.

Police say paperwork in the exam room confirmed the suspect was Larry Pickens.

Officers found Pickens on Poplar Avenue near the entrance of the clinic with a backpack carrying a pistol with an empty chamber and two empty magazines.

Pickens, 29, is charged with first-degree murder and aggravated assault. His bond was set at $1.2 million.

Larry Pickens (Collierville PD)

