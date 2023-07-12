Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Pedestrian killed by car fleeing Secret Service near White House

A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of...
A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House.(Live 5 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 5:01 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — A man was killed by a car fleeing law enforcement officers Wednesday afternoon just outside of the White House.

The incident occurred just before 1:30 p.m. when uniformed members of the Secret Service attempted to stop a vehicle with an expired registration, according to a statement on Twitter from the agency. The driver initially indicated they would stop, but then accelerated away, the statement said.

The driver sped through a red light and struck multiple people in the crosswalk of the intersection of 17th Street Northwest and Constitution Avenue. One man who was struck by the car died at an area hospital.

Authorities are still searching for the driver.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Police: Patient shoots, kills orthopedic surgeon in Collierville clinic
Davonte Pack and Ja Morant
SCSO issues arrest warrant for Ja Morant’s best friend
Larry Pickens
Collierville police identify clinic shooting suspect
The scene outside the Collierville Kroger
Fire breaks out inside Collierville Kroger, store closed as firefighters investigate
Mark Lesure
Fraternity brothers remember retired MPD officer found dead at Memphis home as ‘man of perseverance’

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Global Black Economic Forum as part of Essence Fest...
Vice President Kamala Harris makes history with tiebreaking votes in Senate
The Peabody Ducks marching at the flagship Peabody Hotels property in Memphis
Peabody nominated for USA Today’s 'Best Historic Hotel'
FILE - Actors and comedians Tina Fey, center, and Fred Armisen, right, join striking members of...
Hollywood actors agree to mediation, but strike may be unavoidable
Crash on I-240 near Norris Road
MPD: 2 dead, multiple injured after fatal crash, carjacking
Larry Pickens (L) and Dr. Benjamin Mauck (R)
Police report gives new details on Collierville clinic shooting