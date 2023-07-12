MPD tells city council more officers will reduce response times

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department says more people are calling them for help this year.

MPD Assistant Chief Don Crowe told city councilors Tuesday that they’ve seen a 16% increase in service calls.

Crowe says just under 2,000 patrol officers are out on Memphis streets throughout the day and night.

Crowe says as of June 30, they’ve received more than 420,000 calls with an average response time of just over seven minutes for serious crimes in progress, like shootings, robberies, carjackings and more.

In all of 2022, MPD responded to almost 762,000 calls, and officers had an average response time of about eight minutes for serious crimes in progress.

Councilman Chase Carlisle asked about calls for service and response times for other calls for crimes not in progress.

He says some of the feedback they’ve heard is that some Memphians are waiting 45 or so minutes for police to respond.

Chief CJ Davis agrees, saying the majority of calls that come in are not for serious crimes in progress, and the department is currently doing an assessment of other calls now to see how many units are responding to priority two calls and other measures.

Overall, MPD says more officers on Memphis streets will help with a quicker response.

“The solution to call response time is more officers on the street,” said Crowe. “It’s more officers available to respond to calls. Truly, the more cars we have.”

Chief Crowe also says they’re only working with about half of the brand-new Ford Explorer take-home vehicles ordered by the city.

He says 140 vehicles were bought using federal COVID-19 relief funds, but the department only has 70.

They’re waiting on Ford to deliver the rest.

