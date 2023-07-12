Advertise with Us
MPD arrested fourth suspect in connection to kidnapping in High Point Terrance

By Myracle Evans
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A fourth suspect was arrested in connection to a man who was kidnapped in his driveway in late June.

Kenneth Bynum is charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, dangerous felony, and evading arrest to a foot pursuit.

Police say the alleged kidnapping took place on Philwood Avenue in the High Point Terrace area between 6:10 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. in the victim’s driveway.

Police issued a City Watch on Wednesday evening for the 29-year-old man.

Officers canvassed the area, found the suspect’s vehicle, and attempted to stop the car.

The victim was thrown from the vehicle in the area of Chelsea Avenue and Ash Street. He was found uninjured.

The pursuit ended behind Kingsbury High School where officers arrested three out of four men after a foot pursuit.

After the foot pursuit, officers found an orange backpack with two handguns, an extended translucent red Glock magazine with 19 rounds, $350 in cash, red and orange window breakers, and vape products.

According to the affidavit, the suspects forced the victim to withdraw $1,200 from various stores and ATMS.

The other three Juan Hernandez, 16, Cordarius White, 17, and Byran Martinez, 18, are charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, aggravated robbery, theft of property $10,000 - $60,000, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and evading arrest on foot.

