Mid-South leaders speak ahead of ‘Walk Against Gun Violence’ event

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday night, local law enforcement leaders gathered to send a message that gun violence is not acceptable.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, Pastor Kenric Conway, and others discussed Saturday’s “Walk Against Gun Violence” event.

Officials say the walk is aimed at highlighting the urgency of gun reform.

Sheriff Bonner reiterated gun violence statistics and why the walk is necessary.

“Let me repeat that again, because the numbers are startling. Since January 1, there have been 192 homicides involving a gun, 16 of those were killed were children,” Bonner said. “This is an unacceptable level of violence and is becoming too much of a reality here in Memphis.”

The walk is scheduled to take place this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. starting at the Westwood Community Center.

