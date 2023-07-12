Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Memphis Showboats
YMCA Backpack Drive

Mid-South leaders speak ahead of ‘Walk Against Gun Violence’ event

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner discusses the purpose and goals of the upcoming "Walk...
Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner discusses the purpose and goals of the upcoming "Walk Against Gun Violence" on Saturday.(Action News 5)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Wednesday night, local law enforcement leaders gathered to send a message that gun violence is not acceptable.

Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner, Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis, Pastor Kenric Conway, and others discussed Saturday’s “Walk Against Gun Violence” event.

Officials say the walk is aimed at highlighting the urgency of gun reform.

Sheriff Bonner reiterated gun violence statistics and why the walk is necessary.

“Let me repeat that again, because the numbers are startling. Since January 1, there have been 192 homicides involving a gun, 16 of those were killed were children,” Bonner said. “This is an unacceptable level of violence and is becoming too much of a reality here in Memphis.”

The walk is scheduled to take place this Saturday at 8:30 a.m. starting at the Westwood Community Center.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Benjamin Mauck
Police: Patient shoots, kills orthopedic surgeon in Collierville clinic
Davonte Pack and Ja Morant
SCSO issues arrest warrant for Ja Morant’s best friend
Larry Pickens
Collierville police identify clinic shooting suspect
The scene outside the Collierville Kroger
Fire breaks out inside Collierville Kroger, store closed as firefighters investigate
Mark Lesure
Fraternity brothers remember retired MPD officer found dead at Memphis home as ‘man of perseverance’

Latest News

Friends, colleagues remember legacy of Dr. Ben Mauck
Spencer's Forecast
Man sets up victim, charged with murder, police say
Man sets up victim during drug deal, charged with murder, police say
Man sets up victim during drug deal, charged with murder, police say