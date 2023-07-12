Man sets up victim during drug deal, charged with murder, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department arrested and charged a man they say was involved in a set-up that led to the death of one victim.

On Tuesday, July 11, police responded to a call regarding a shooting at a private residence on Melwood Street.

According to Police, Parron Hooker was inside the home when the shooting occurred.

Police say that Hooker set up the victim, Marshon Black, to be robbed while purchasing marijuana in the home.

Shortly after Hooker entered the home and bought the marijuana, the other suspects entered the home and demanded the victim’s money.

Next, the suspects shot the victim and left the home with the victim’s money.

Hooker is now facing two charges: first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

