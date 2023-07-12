Advertise with Us
Hospitality Hub to open emergency cooling center

The Hospitality Hub is opening a cooling center on Wednesday.

By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 8:57 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Hospitality Hub will open an emergency cooling center for those wanting safety from the extreme heat on Wednesday.

The cooling center will open from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Hospitality Hub on 590 Washington Avenue.

People who need transportation to the cooling center through MATA may contact the Hospitality Hub at (901) 297-1680 beginning at 10:00 a.m. to schedule a pickup.

The cooling center provides limited services and is not meant to replace shelter services.

Those seeking overnight accommodations are advised to seek assistance from partners at the Union Mission located at 383 Poplar Avenue, 901-526-8403, or The Salvation Army located at 696 Jackson Avenue, 901-529-4545.

