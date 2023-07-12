First Alert Forecast: steamy heat, storm chances return mid-late week

WEDNESDAY: July’s heat and humidity returns in full display through mid-week as a ridge of high pressure nudges its way into the region. This will help to push highs back toward the lower to middle 90s and humidity levels to ‘miserable’ levels. ‘Feels like’ temperatures will top out between 103-108. For most of the day, expect a mix of sun and clouds; though, a few storms could flare up near the advancing warm front during the afternoon hours – setting up for an overnight storm complex that could impact parts of the area after midnight. A few of the storms could be strong with torrential rain, frequent lightning and strong winds – the highest potential will be near and west of the Mississippi River.

THURSDAY: An ongoing, decaying storm complex will be nearby to start the day off. Gradually, rain and clouds will break for more periods of sun as temperatures climb back into the lower 90s. In the wake of the storms, an even steamier air mass will linger over the region. ‘Feels like’ temperatures could crest between 110-115. A few storms could bubble up around sunset with the risk of another cluster of storms to move through – at least, nearby, to the Mid-South with heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds. Lows will only fall to the upper 70s by early Friday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll remain on the edge of the ridge, keeping us in the firing line of a few waves of storms dropping in from the northwest. In the meantime, we’ll continue to feature a mix of sun and clouds at other points in time with highs in the lower to middle 90s; lows in the middle to upper 70s. Heat indices will likely hit near-critical levels during this time. Timing of these storm complexes can be complex, but, generally, a few evenings and nights could feature gusty storm complex moving into the region. The pattern starts to shift early next week ahead of another emerging heat dome, that may settle directly overhead by mid-late week.

