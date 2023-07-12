FedEx office workers to return to work in-person 3 days a week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx workers will finally be returning to the office in person following the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting in September, all non-operational workers will be returning to the office for most of the work week.

According to the Memphis Business Journal, FedEx is the city’s largest employer with over 30,000 employees.

A FedEx spokesperson released the following statement:

“Over the last three years, FedEx has taken a flexible approach to address the challenges of our changing world. As we progress with our transformation, all non-operations U.S. team members will return to the office three days a week beginning in mid-September. This hybrid environment will bring together the best of both worlds by providing team members the opportunity to harness the energy, innovation and collaboration that comes from being together in-person, while also offering an environment for team members to work at home. We understand change requires planning, which is why efforts are underway to make this a smooth transition for our team members.”

