FedEx office workers to return to work in-person 3 days a week
Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - FedEx workers will finally be returning to the office in person following the company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Starting in September, all non-operational workers will be returning to the office for most of the work week.
According to the Memphis Business Journal, FedEx is the city’s largest employer with over 30,000 employees.
A FedEx spokesperson released the following statement:
