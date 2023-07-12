EXCLUSIVE: Driver plows through Parkway Village intersection, crashes, then flees

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Action News 5 has acquired exclusive surveillance footage that captures a crash at American Way and Perkins Road.

In the exclusive footage, the driver can be seen plowing through the Parkway Village intersection, colliding with other vehicles, and the driver exits the vehicle and flees the scene.

A police cruiser immediately arrives at the scene following the crash.

The MPD has not yet confirmed whether there are any injuries connected to the incident.

Action New 5 has asked if there was a police pursuit involved in this crash, but no details have yet to be released.

