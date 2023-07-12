Excessive heat is back along with chances for showers and storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The heat is back for this afternoon until the end of the work week. Although highs will only be the low 90s, our ‘feels like’ values will be around 100 to 105. If you live along and west of the Mississippi river you are more likely to experience the excessive heat over the next few afternoons.

TODAY: Scattered showers and storms are likely into the afternoon hours mainly for areas south and east of Memphis into Northern Mississippi and western Tennessee. A majority of the Mid-South will stay dry and for those who do, the heat will be the main story. The humid, moist air is back giving us heat index values between 100 to 105 into the afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy conditions overnight and then the possibility for early morning showers and storms. Winds will be South from 5 to 10 mph. Storms will move into the area into the mid morning of Thursday that could impact your morning commute mainly for areas west of the Mississippi river. They will be weakening as they make their way through into the lunch time hour.

LATE WEEK INTO THE WEEKEND: Chances for showers and storms stick around for Thursday afternoon and again, if you do not get under one of these, it will be another afternoon of excessive heat. ‘Feels like’ values for Thursday could reach and/or exceed 110. Make sure to limit your time outdoors and stay hydrated. Multiple rounds of showers and storms are possible for Friday, with a greater chance into the afternoon. Storms could be strong to severe bringing gusty winds and hail. Rain chances stick around for the front half of our weekend as a front progresses into the Mid-South.

Maggye McCallie – First Alert Meteorologist

