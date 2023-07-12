Early voting for District 86 special election begins Friday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County election officials will kick off early voting for the District 86 Special General Election on July 14.

Early voting ends July 29.

Voters will determine whether Democratic Rep. Justin Pearson retains his seat or loses it to Independent Jeff Johnston.

Rep. Barbara Cooper was re-elected posthumously to the Tennessee House in August 2022. A few months following, Pearson became the new District 86 lawmaker before a controversial expulsion.

He regained the seat through Shelby County Commission appointment less than a week later, but state law requires an election following an appointment.

He surpassed a Democratic challenger in the June special primary and is now facing an independent challenger in the special general election.

“This has been a unique race, considering representative Pearson could become the first lawmaker in recent memory to be elected to the same seat twice in one year,” said Linda Phillips, administrator of elections for the Shelby County Election Commission. “Still, we must treat this race with the same care and attention given to large elections, with multiple races and candidates, to ensure the voices of all voters are heard.”

Early voting hours, sites, sample ballots, and absentee ballot requests can be found here.

The general election begins Aug. 3.

