DeSoto County Dream Center to host Backpack Giveaway 2023 event

DeSoto County Dream Center backpack giveaway event in 2022
DeSoto County Dream Center backpack giveaway event in 2022(DeSoto County Dream Center)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
HORN LAKE, Miss. (WMC) - DeSoto County Dream Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to Title 1 school students and their families in DeSoto County is hosting a backpack giveaway event.

The event’s goal is to give away 1,000 backpacks and school supplies to DeSoto County students.

The Backpack Giveaway 2023 event will take place on July 15 at Latimer Lakes in Horn Lake, Mississippi, and will be free for DeSoto County students and their families.

The event will include bounce houses, face painting, fake tattoos, pictures with boy and girl characters, snow cones, and hot dogs.

If you would like more information on how you can volunteer click here.

